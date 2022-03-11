Treefort Music Fest in Boise drops COVID entry rules. One band quickly drops out

BOISE — Treefort Music Fest announced Wednesday morning that it has lifted COVID-19 entry mandates for this year’s event, which runs March 23-27.

Within hours, one band announced that it would not be coming to Boise because of it.

“There will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend and face masks will be optional at Treefort 10,” according to a press release from the music and arts festival’s organizers. “Treefort is committed to keeping all traveling artists as safe as possible while at Treefort so that they can continue their tours. There will be certain spaces and events at Treefort 10 that will require masks, which will be marked on the schedule and with on-site signage. Treefort will continue to offer free vaccinations, testing, and symptom screening on site.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Portland band Floating Room tweeted that it was canceling: “Unfortunately we will no longer be playing Treefort because they lifted the vaccination, testing and masking requirements. Apologies to anyone who was planning on seeing us there!”

Floating Room is the only act to make that decision, according to Treefort publicist Marissa Lovell.

Treefort 9 in fall 2021 required festivalgoers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, or to submit to a health screening. Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 trying to enter the five-day event, according to organizers. Those fans were turned away.

More information about health guidelines can be found at treefortmusicfest.com/safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0