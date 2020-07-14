Treefort cancels this year’s Boise festival, plans return — but not when you think

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — After eight consecutive years of bands, beers and Boise bedazzlement, Treefort Music Fest has pulled the plug on 2020.

The five-day event — originally scheduled March 25-29 and then bumped to Sept. 23-27 because of the coronavirus pandemic — has been postponed again, organizers announced Tuesday.

In other words, Treefort is shelved this year, although tickets will be valid for a future event.

The good news, music junkies?

Treefort plans to bounce back with two festivals a mere six months apart.

The next Treefort is planned for Sept. 22-26, 2021 — more than a year from now. That will be the first time that Treefort, which features hundreds of musical acts at downtown Boise venues, happens anytime besides March. Implementing a quick spring turnaround, the 10th Treefort will get back on schedule March 23-27, 2022 — continuing annually from there.