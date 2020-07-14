Treefort cancels this year’s Boise festival, plans return — but not when you think

BOISE — After eight consecutive years of bands, beers and Boise bedazzlement, Treefort Music Fest has pulled the plug on 2020.
The five-day event — originally scheduled March 25-29 and then bumped to Sept. 23-27 because of the coronavirus pandemic — has been postponed again, organizers announced Tuesday.
In other words, Treefort is shelved this year, although tickets will be valid for a future event.
The good news, music junkies?
Treefort plans to bounce back with two festivals a mere six months apart.
The next Treefort is planned for Sept. 22-26, 2021 — more than a year from now. That will be the first time that Treefort, which features hundreds of musical acts at downtown Boise venues, happens anytime besides March. Implementing a quick spring turnaround, the 10th Treefort will get back on schedule March 23-27, 2022 — continuing annually from there.
“It has become clear that hosting Treefort in 2020 is no longer viable for us,” festival director Eric Gilbert said in a press release, “and March 2021 is feeling too risky for an event as big and dynamic as ours, given there are so many unknowns currently regarding the trajectory of the pandemic. We’ll be hard at work over the next year helping our community and ourselves get through this and looking forward to seeing everyone at Treefort 9 in September 2021.”
Cancellations can threaten the economic livelihood of festivals such as Treefort, a certified benefit corporation. But unlike some festivals nixed by COVID-19, Treefort has unveiled a clear path into the future. After being canceled in March, the massive South by Southwest festival — an inspiration for Treefort — has not revealed exactly how it might return in Austin, Texas.
Since its inception, Treefort has grown steadily as an Idaho arts force. Powered by local, regional and national bands, Treefort also hosts secondary activities such as Alefort, Foodfort, Yogafort and Filmfort. The city of Boise recognized Treefort as a Cultural Ambassador in 2015-2017.
