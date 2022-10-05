The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival begins this week.

The festival will run from Wednesday through Sunday.

Each fall, the festival honors the 150+ year annual tradition of moving sheep trailing from high mountain summer pastures down through the Valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south.

This annual migration is living history and the focus of a unique and authentic festival that celebrates the people, arts, cultures, and traditions of Idaho’s sheep ranching families, highlighting the principal contributors — the Basques, Scottish and Peruvians.

The event was recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.

Festival Highl

ights

Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep trailing down Main Street in Ketchum

Championship Sheepdog Trials featuring over 110 of the county’s most talented border collies and their handlers competing for top awards.

Sheep Folklife Fair featuring the Basque, Scottish, and Peruvian dancers and musicians, sheep shearing demonstrations, over 80 sheep and wool product vendors, children’s activities and more

Sheep Tales Gathering will present Voices from the Land -Unique Stories of Women in Ranching, featuring women ranchers from three prominent Western sheep ranches.

Culinary Events with the For the Love of Lamb tastings, Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair, cooking with lamb classes, and Farm to Table Lamb dinners.

Wool Fest featuring ten different classes and workshops

Hikes and histories featuring Idaho’s sheep ranchers and renowned storytellers

Happy Trails Closing Party in the Ketchum Town Square with food and live music

For the detailed schedule, tickets, and lodging deals, visit trailingofthesheep.org.