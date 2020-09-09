Toast this: Beer festival returns, a little later than normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You might have thought it was the last call for the ninth annual Magic Valley Beer Festival this year.

But the popular event originally slated for Aug. 1 is new set for 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Falls City Park.

This calls for a drink.

Organizer Shayne Carpenter said tickets are on sale now and suggested people not wait until the last minute because only a limited number will be sold.

How many tickets

are available?Carpenter said they will cap tickets to 1,000 people to ensure proper social distancing. They usually have 1,500 tickets available. And tickets are only available online. He expects the event to sell out and said they have already sold 100 tickets in four days.

“The response so far has been incredible,” Carpenter said. “Several people from Salt Lake have called me. There’s not a lot going on. A lot of places are shut down and we are having an outdoor event, which has really got a lot of people excited.”