Toast this: Beer festival returns, a little later than normal

You might have thought it was the last call for the ninth annual Magic Valley Beer Festival this year.
But the popular event originally slated for Aug. 1 is new set for 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Falls City Park.
This calls for a drink.
Organizer Shayne Carpenter said tickets are on sale now and suggested people not wait until the last minute because only a limited number will be sold.
How many tickets
are available?Carpenter said they will cap tickets to 1,000 people to ensure proper social distancing. They usually have 1,500 tickets available. And tickets are only available online. He expects the event to sell out and said they have already sold 100 tickets in four days.
“The response so far has been incredible,” Carpenter said. “Several people from Salt Lake have called me. There’s not a lot going on. A lot of places are shut down and we are having an outdoor event, which has really got a lot of people excited.”
How much are tickets?Tickets are $30 and include 15 samples. Any remaining tickets will be for sale on Sept. 26 for $40. There are also $10 Designated Driver tickets that include Pepsi products. Tickets are available at nightout.com/events/wwwmagicvalleybeerfestivalcom/tickets.
Who is hosting
this year’s event?The event is hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation. In years past, the event has been spearheaded by Blue Lakes Rotary. Carpenter said 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.
“In eight years, we raised $260,000 for charities,” Carpenter said. “Last year, $58,000. That was our best year. And it keeps getting bigger and bigger. It’s a great fundraiser for our community especially now with everything going on, it’s needed moreso.
How many brewers
will be there?Usually 20 to 25 Idaho brewers are represented at the event that typically brings in about 50 brewers and 140 beers. Those numbers may be a little less this year, but Carpenter said so far the brewers are excited. However, only about 30% of actual brewers attend the event each year. Most send their sales representative, Carpenter said.
“A lot of brewers are in harder hit areas like California and Washington,” he said. “They aren’t traveling but they are donating their beer. They just won’t have a sales representative here.”
How will COVID-19
change the event?“We will definitely have less people,” Carpenter said. “So we’ll have less lines.”
But the biggest change will be how people drink the beer.
“We used to do a fancy plastic mug people could take home,” he said. “We are not doing that mug, we are doing disposable cups.”
Will there still be food
and live entertainment?Big Fatty’s BBQ, Ketchum Burrito, Pizzeria Antico and Anchor Bistro are expected to have food for sale at the event. Live entertainment will be Aaron Golay, Front Porch Flavor and Border Line Boogie Band.
