If you go

CSI Theater Department presents “Legally Blonde the Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 — 9. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 9.

Where: CSI Fine Arts Theater

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for kids, high school students and senior citizens. CSI students watch for free. Tickets available at the CSI Box Office, by calling 732-6288, or online at tickets.csi.edu.