BOISE — It’s been a busy month for new concert announcements, but they can’t all be headbangers like Tool or even Nickelback.
Craving something a little more delicate? ExtraMile Arena recently announced a show that it says is “like a big warm hug.”
Classic soft-rocker James Taylor & His All-Star Band are scheduled to perform May 22 at Boise State’s venue, formerly Taco Bell Arena. Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Ticketmaster. Prices to the 7:30 p.m. concert at BSU have not been revealed. Presale information will be released the week of Feb. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Either way, tell Grandma to cancel bingo night. It is ON.
“Our last #JamesTaylor concert was like a big warm hug for everyone who attended,” ExtraMile Arena posted on Facebook, “and this one will be just as special!”
A baby boomer favorite, Taylor, 71, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He’s sold more than 100 million albums globally. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).” His 19th studio album, “American Standard,” will be released Feb. 28.
Browne, also 71, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, too. Some of his biggest tunes include “Running on Empty,” “Doctor My Eyes” and “Somebody’s Baby.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.