James Taylor

James Taylor has gigged at multiple Treasure Valley venues over the years. Here, he is shown performing at the Idaho Center in 2008.

 Katherine Jones, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — It’s been a busy month for new concert announcements, but they can’t all be headbangers like Tool or even Nickelback.

Craving something a little more delicate? ExtraMile Arena recently announced a show that it says is “like a big warm hug.”

Classic soft-rocker James Taylor & His All-Star Band are scheduled to perform May 22 at Boise State’s venue, formerly Taco Bell Arena. Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Ticketmaster. Prices to the 7:30 p.m. concert at BSU have not been revealed. Presale information will be released the week of Feb. 3.

Either way, tell Grandma to cancel bingo night. It is ON.

“Our last #JamesTaylor concert was like a big warm hug for everyone who attended,” ExtraMile Arena posted on Facebook, “and this one will be just as special!”

A baby boomer favorite, Taylor, 71, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He’s sold more than 100 million albums globally. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).” His 19th studio album, “American Standard,” will be released Feb. 28.

Browne, also 71, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, too. Some of his biggest tunes include “Running on Empty,” “Doctor My Eyes” and “Somebody’s Baby.”

