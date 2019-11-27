{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS

Start the holiday season with a bang.

The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Avenue East.

Last year, 1,800 attended, said organizer Sherry Wright. Attendees donated 1,427 toys, 13 bikes and 4 wagons last year for this large toy fundraiser in Twin Falls. In 2017, more than 3,400 people came, but the attendance fluctuates depending on the weather, she said.

If you go, here are six things you should know:

1 Your admission will benefit Magic Valley children. Admission per family is a new, unwrapped toy for children 16 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. While admission is one toy, some families bring several presents or bikes and wagons, depending on how much they can donate.

“The quality of the toys have been a lot better in recent years,” Wright said.

2 Arrive early if you can. Twin Falls police will close Addison Avenue from Eastland Drive to Hankins Road at 5 p.m, but parking is available at the K-mart/Grocery Outlet parking lot and Lighthouse Christian Church, with free shuttle buses from 5 to 7 p.m.

3 Come with an empty stomach. A free chili and Idaho potato dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and soft drinks are also provided. You can visit Santa, check out a live Nativity scene and listen to The Magic Valley Collective Band.

4 Dress warmly, though several bonfires will be on site. You’ll want to stay until the primary event — the fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of snow on Friday, so make sure to plan ahead. Wright said that the fireworks will still go on despite snow.

“If it snows that night, the fireworks look like they are coming down on you,” Wright said. “The best fireworks are when it’s snowing. It’s romantic. It really is.”

5 Make sure to tune into KOOL 96.5 FM while watching the fireworks to see them choreographed with Christmas music.

“You can watch the fireworks from a lot of locations, but it’s so much better watching it from Kimberly Nurseries,” Wright said. “It’s a great family tradition.”

6 If you can’t make it to Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, you still can donate toys at Kimberly Nurseries offices.

