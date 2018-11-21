TWIN FALLS — Start the holiday season with a bang.
The 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Avenue East.
Last year, more than 3,400 attended, said organizer Sherry Wright. Attendees donated 2,342 toys and 29 bikes in what she called the largest toy fundraiser in Twin Falls.
“This event puts a lot of smiles on kids’ faces,” Wright said. “The need for this event is getting more every year.”
If you go, here are six things you should know:
1 Your admission will benefit children Magic Valley children. Admission per family is a new, unwrapped toy for children 16 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. While admission is one toy, some families bring several presents or bikes, depending on how much they can donate.
2 Arrive early if you can. Twin Falls police will close Addison Road at Eastland Drive at 5 p.m, but parking is available at the K-mart Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots with free shuttle buses from 5 to 7 p.m.
3 Come with an empty stomach. A free chili and Idaho potato dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and soft drinks are also provided. You can visit Santa, check out a live Nativity scene and listen to The Magic Valley Collective Band.
4 Dress warmly, though several bonfires will be on site. You’ll want to stay until the primary event — the fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service website, Friday is expected to have rain showers so make sure to plan ahead. Wright said that the fireworks will still go on despite any rain showers.
5 Make sure to tune into KOOL 96.5 FM while watching the fireworks to see them choreographed with Christmas music.
“You can watch the fireworks from a lot of locations, but it’s so much better watching it from Kimberly Nurseries,” Wright said. “It’s like going to the movies. You just get the experience of it.”
6 If you can’t make it to Christmas in the Nighttime Sky, you still can donate a toy at Kimberly Nurseries until Christmas Eve.
