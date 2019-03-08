TWIN FALLS — Perfection takes time.
On average, it takes two hours for Owen Jackson to put his makeup on. It takes a couple of days to make his dress. And it takes weeks to think of the perfect routine.
But once the costuming, choreography and makeup are finished, Lavender Beachamp comes alive and she rules the stage.
Beachamp is Jackson’s drag persona and will be one of the contestants when drag queens and kings challenge each other at “Ursula’s Battle Royale 3.”
The over-the-top spectacle hosted by Brandon Tesch’s alter ego, Ursula, will feature contestants singing or lip-syncing. They’ll be judged on performance and their costume. Funds will go to support the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre, Tesch said.
Jackson was introduced to the world of drag at the first Battle Royale, and he had one thought while watching: he had to be a part of it. He participated in the second Battle Royale and created Lavender Beachamp, who serves as an extension of himself.
“It’s me, but much more hyper and confident,” Jackson said. “It’s very freeing and satisfying. It’s like putting on a mask and you can be a confident version of yourself.”
The drag community has grown but still faces challenges of preconceived notions of what drag is, Jackson said. There are notions that drag is black and white but the costumes and themes blur gender lines. Queens might have a beard or a king might wear a dress; the hope is to eliminate expectations of drag.
“Drag is much more diverse than just ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” Jackson said.
Ursula has been a part of Tesch for as long as he can remember. She had courage when he didn’t and was the inspiration to turn capes into dresses when he was a little boy. Tesch encourages viewers to come in costume and let out their dormant creative side.
“Every performer brings some form of gender twist,” Tesch said. “There is no way to stereotype a drag queen. They are just as individual as everything else in life.”
Tyler Ready, the winner of the first Battle Royale, will serve as a judge this year. After the show, there will be an after-party at 9 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, he said.
“This is one of the most fun shows put on in Twin Falls,” Ready said.
Many performers gain a sense of assertiveness as soon as they assume their personas, but that self-assurance disappears as soon as they walk onto the stage, Ready said. The judge gave one piece of advice to drag queens in the competition: Have confidence.
“If you aren’t having fun, the judges can tell,” Ready said. “You have to have confidence to perform.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.