Tickets still available for Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

The performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students high school and under and are available at tickets.csi.edu , at the College of Southern Idaho Box Office, or by calling 208-732-6288.

Take a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year and a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11, and you have Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene. Ickes co-founded the group Blue Highway and has been a sought-after Nashville session player and live performing musician for decades, with credits to his name such as Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss. Hensley has been called “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine and his soulful baritone vocals have received acclaim as well. Hensley has shared stages with artists such as Johnny Cash, Steve Wariner, and Peter Frampton. Known for their white-hot picking, stone country vocals with soul and world class live musicianship, Ickes and Hensley meld together blues, bluegrass, country, rock and other string band music of all kinds to form a signature blend of music that defies restrictions of genre.