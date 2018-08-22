TWIN FALLS — There are only 125 tickets left for Gentri: the Gentlemen Trio, part of Arts on Tour, performing at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is comprised of three highly trained tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. Pioneering a signature sound that can be described as “Cinematic Pop,” the music of Gentri is transfused with lush orchestrations and rich three-part harmonies.
On the heels of its first album release, Gentri debuted its first music video to the hit single “Dare” which made international headlines — including on ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition.
The group has performed with tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock band Journey at the Stadium of Fire — a Fourth of July fireworks celebration.
Tickets are $34 adults and $14 children 18 and younger, and are available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.
