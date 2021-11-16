Tickets on sale for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical'

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s production of the 2021-2022 season “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” a joint production with Magic Valley Little Theater.

Performances will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Theater Dec. 8-11 at 7:30 p.m. and December 11 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 general admission tickets and are available at tickets.csi.edu

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world—so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There’s not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites!

Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It’s up to Bradley and the reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.

Follow up performances to the CSI Theater Department season include “A Bright New Boise” (Feb. 23-26), and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged” (April 27-30).

