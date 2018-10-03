KETCHUM — Tickets are now on sale to the public for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Featured Speakers Series and Performing Arts Series.
Award-winning journalists, authors, artists and musicians will present lectures, presentations and performances to spark curiosity and stimulate conversation in the community.
The three events in the Featured Speakers Series are inspired by the center’s Big Idea Project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.” Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Meacham will speak about his latest book, “The Soul of America.” Master chef and television host Joanne Weir and award-winning cookbook writer James Beard will give a talk entitled “Plates, Places and Stories From My Family Kitchen.” Best-selling author David Grann will lecture on his latest book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a true crime tale about one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history.
The Performing Arts and Residency Series includes six events that represent a wide variety of musical offerings. Featured are Rhythm Future Quartet, a jazz ensemble; The War and Treaty, an up-and-coming R&B band; Bon Débarras, a trio from Quebec who play traditional French Canadian songs; The Sweet Remains, a trio of singer-songwriters; International Guitar Night, four guitarists from around the world; and two Cuban jazz virtuosi, pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez. All of these musicians will be working in Wood River Valley schools and will see more than 3,300 students as a part of the center’s commitment to Professional Artist Residencies.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-726-9491 or online at sunvalleycenter.org or in person at the SVCA box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
