TWIN FALLS — There are only 100 tickets left for the Arts on Tour performance of International Guitar Night, which will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students high school and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
Each year, International Guitar Night founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America — highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar.
For International Guitar Night’s 19th year of touring, Gore has assembled another dynamic quartet: Guest host Luca Stricagnoli, Italy’s explosive contemporary showman; two of France’s acclaimed prodigies, swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and flamenco guitarist Samuelito; and the ground-breaking Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan.
Luca Stricagnoli, born and raised in Italy, is an acoustic guitarist known for his unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has garnered him over 100 million views on YouTube and sold-out shows around the world. Using self-conceived stratagems, modified capos and up to five guitars in the same piece, Stricagnoli continually leaves his audiences in awe and wondering what’s next. He recently released his new album “What If?” in which he explores even more approaches to guitar playing.
Antoine Boyer drank from the most authentic sources of gypsy jazz, being a disciple of such masters as Mandino Reinhardt and Francis Moerman, with whom he recorded his first CD-DVD in 2009. The album was acclaimed by French and American critics in Jazzman and Vintage Guitars. Boyer has had the honor of sharing the stage with such renowned musicians as Philip Catherine, Stochelo Rosenberg, Angelo Debarre, Christian Escoudé and many others. In 2012, he was named Guitarist of the Year by Guitarist Magazine — the first gypsy jazz guitarist to receive the award.
Samuel “Samuelito” Rouesnel first picked up a guitar at age seven. He followed a dual path of classical and flamenco guitar, studying at the prestigious Conservatoire de Caen in Normandy. Rouesnel’s first concert took place on his sixteenth birthday on the national stage of Caen and was broadcast by French television. It was the beginning of an international career that has led him throughout Europe, the United States and beyond. Deeply attached to the flamenco tradition both as an interpreter and composer, Rouesnel plays very personal music. His artistic talents have been sought for other kinds of projects such as film scores, album collaborations, master classes and magazine tutorials. Rouesnel has won many prizes for classical and flamenco guitar including the European Guitar Award with Antoine Boyer.
Cenk Erdoğan won a four-year scholarship at Istanbul Bilgi University for Music Composition and graduated with First Class Honors. In the years since, he has performed around the globe playing Turkish fretless guitar. He has also been a leading fretless guitar educator — setting up classes, workshops and a website dedicated to the subject. In 2008 Erdoğan recorded his first album, “ILE,” which was produced by Baykus Music. He later moved into film composition, writing music for the Turkish romance “Issiz Adam.” In 2016, Erdoğan arranged and conducted orchestra music for Sezen Aksu, the queen of Turkish pop. The next year, he released his latest album, “Lahza,” with Swedish drummer Mehmet Ikiz. Erdoğan performs regularly with his solo, duo and trio projects and composes in a wide range of musical styles.
The Arts on Tour series concludes on April 1 with Collectif9.
