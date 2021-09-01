Tickets for The Small Glories on sale now

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the kick-off to the Arts on Tour season with roots band The Small Glories.
The performance is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students high school and under and are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office, or by calling 732-6288. The Small Glories are not included in the Arts on Tour season ticket, and excellent seating is still available.
Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories are Cara Luft and JD Edwards, a musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies. Thrown together purely by accident for an anniversary show at Winnipeg’s venerable West End Cultural Centre, The Small Glories could almost make you believe in fate. With a stage banter striking a unique balance between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear, rooms shrink, and audiences feel as they are right there on the stage with the band — writing the songs, living the songs, performing the songs. It’s not uncommon for listeners to find themselves laughing, dancing, crying or caught up in a good ol’ fashioned sing-along.
The material of a Small Glories concert is welcoming in terms of subject, folk-pop melody and instrumentation — songs of love, loss, and environment, delivered with soaring, interwoven vocals on various combinations of stomping clawhammer banjo, guitar and harmonica. However, a Small Glories performance is really about what happens in-between the songs.
“The feedback we get from a lot of audiences is that it’s not just about the music for them,” Luft says. “It’s the whole package.”
The Small Glories were recently named the 2019 “Artist Of The Year” by the Folk Alliance International.
Follow-up performances of the Arts on Tour season include Catapult (October 27), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (November 5), Croce Plays Croce (November 17), Yamato (January 19), The World of Musicals (February 11), Bridge & Wolak Duo (February 23), One Night of Queen (March 7), and Meow Meow (April 9).