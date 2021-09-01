Tickets for The Small Glories on sale now

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the kick-off to the Arts on Tour season with roots band The Small Glories.

The performance is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students high school and under and are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office, or by calling 732-6288. The Small Glories are not included in the Arts on Tour season ticket, and excellent seating is still available.

Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories are Cara Luft and JD Edwards, a musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies. Thrown together purely by accident for an anniversary show at Winnipeg’s venerable West End Cultural Centre, The Small Glories could almost make you believe in fate. With a stage banter striking a unique balance between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear, rooms shrink, and audiences feel as they are right there on the stage with the band — writing the songs, living the songs, performing the songs. It’s not uncommon for listeners to find themselves laughing, dancing, crying or caught up in a good ol’ fashioned sing-along.