Joanne Weir

Weir

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — Even months ahead, tickets for Joanne Weir’s museum talk, “Plates, Places and Stories From My Family Kitchen,” are going fast.

A fourth-generation professional cook, Joanne Weir spent five years cooking at Chez Panisse after receiving a master-chef diploma with Madeleine Kamman. She is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author who teaches cooking classes around the world.

The presentation will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for nonmembers and are available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org.

Weir is the host and executive producer of several award-winning television series including “Joanne Weir Gets Fresh” and “Joanne Weir’s Plates & Places,” which began airing in February. She has written 18 cookbooks, including her most recent memoir, “Kitchen Gypsy: Stories and Recipes From a Lifetime Romance with Food.”

She is co-owner of Copita, a modern Mexican restaurant and tequileria in Sausalito, Calif. In 2012, she was appointed by the U.S. State Department to the American Chef Corps — a select group of chefs chosen to promote world relations through food. Weir also writes for numerous publications including Sunset Magazine, Cooking Light, Better Homes and Gardens, Fine Cooking and Food & Wine.

For more information, call the number or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go visit sunvalleycenter.org.

