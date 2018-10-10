KETCHUM — Even months ahead, tickets for Joanne Weir’s museum talk, “Plates, Places and Stories From My Family Kitchen,” are going fast.
A fourth-generation professional cook, Joanne Weir spent five years cooking at Chez Panisse after receiving a master-chef diploma with Madeleine Kamman. She is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author who teaches cooking classes around the world.
The presentation will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for nonmembers and are available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org.
Weir is the host and executive producer of several award-winning television series including “Joanne Weir Gets Fresh” and “Joanne Weir’s Plates & Places,” which began airing in February. She has written 18 cookbooks, including her most recent memoir, “Kitchen Gypsy: Stories and Recipes From a Lifetime Romance with Food.”
She is co-owner of Copita, a modern Mexican restaurant and tequileria in Sausalito, Calif. In 2012, she was appointed by the U.S. State Department to the American Chef Corps — a select group of chefs chosen to promote world relations through food. Weir also writes for numerous publications including Sunset Magazine, Cooking Light, Better Homes and Gardens, Fine Cooking and Food & Wine.
For more information, call the number or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go visit sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.