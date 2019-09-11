TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour will present “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” starring Belinda Davids, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show. The show features the vocals of Belinda Davids, a chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
You have free articles remaining.
The two-hour production is a journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Exhale — Shoop Shoop,” “Million Dollar Bill” and more.
Tickets are $36 for adults and $14 for children 18 and younger. To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.