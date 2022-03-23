 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets available for The British Invasion – Live on Stage

  • 0
The British Invasion Tour 2022

The British Invasion Tour 2022

 Timothy Norris

Tickets are available for the “The British Invasion – Live on Stage,” a special add-on performance to the Arts on Tour 2021-22 season, scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $40 and are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office, or by calling 208-732-6442.

“The British Invasion – Live on Stage” is an immersive multi-media show that will place audience members at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines. All the while, a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin’ ‘60s; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.

The show features hits from this golden age of pop music that changed the world and inspired a generation featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Gerry & The Pacemakers, Lulu, The Animals, The Dave Clark Five, The Zombies, The Who and many more.

People are also reading…

The Arts on Tour season concludes on May 17 with Meow Meow, the new face of International Cabaret.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These five famous actors have never won an Oscar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News