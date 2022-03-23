Tickets available for The British Invasion – Live on Stage

Tickets are available for the “The British Invasion – Live on Stage,” a special add-on performance to the Arts on Tour 2021-22 season, scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $40 and are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office, or by calling 208-732-6442.

“The British Invasion – Live on Stage” is an immersive multi-media show that will place audience members at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines. All the while, a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin’ ‘60s; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.

The show features hits from this golden age of pop music that changed the world and inspired a generation featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Gerry & The Pacemakers, Lulu, The Animals, The Dave Clark Five, The Zombies, The Who and many more.

The Arts on Tour season concludes on May 17 with Meow Meow, the new face of International Cabaret.

