KETCHUM — Buy tickets now to welcome 2019 with fellow supporters of the arts at the New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a celebration that promises to be the highlight of the Wood River Valley’s festive holiday season. This event will benefit the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and is co-hosted by Sun Valley Resort.
Dress in your leather-studded sequined threads and be ready to party like a rock star. Gather at Sun Valley’s River Run Lodge to enjoy free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m., as well as a midnight toast compliments of event sponsor Domaine Ste. Michelle.
Attendees can snap a memory in the Bubby Bash photo booth and dance the night away with the evening’s music and vibe driven by DJ Lady Sinclair and her electrifying live band.
Tickets are $150 per person — on sale to members of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts at 10 a.m. Thursday and to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 15. This event tends to sell out quickly, so patrons are encouraged to buy tickets early. All attendees must be 21 and over.
Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or in person at the center’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. For more information, call 208-726-9491.
