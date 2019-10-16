TWIN FALLS — Tickets are now available for the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s performance of "Legally Blonde, the Musical." The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 to 9 and 2 p.m. March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.
Based on the movie, "Legally Blonde, the Musical" follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
The production is a collaboration by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments with direction by Shane Brown, musical direction by Serena Jenkins-Clark and choreography by Cindy Jones.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Box Office in the Fine Arts Center.
