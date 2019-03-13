Try 3 months for $3
Collectif9

Arts on Tour will present Collectif9 April 1.

 COURTESY OF DANYLO BOBYK

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the final performance of the Arts on Tour season, Collectif9, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students high school and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.

Montreal’s cutting-edge classical string ensemble, Collectif9, has been gathering steam since its 2011 debut. Known for energized innovative arrangements of a classical repertoire, Collectif9 employs lights, staging and amplification more commonly seen with rock acts. The ensemble combines the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble for a unique experience.

The musicians and friends met as students at Université de Montréal and McGill University. They wanted to create something different, yet complementary to traditional representations of classical music — more relatable to pop culture. Collectif9 looks for ways to break the stigma of inapproachability, searches for new ways of expression within the classical medium and attempts to foster communication and collaboration between artists and within their community.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments