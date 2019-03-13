TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the final performance of the Arts on Tour season, Collectif9, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students high school and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
Montreal’s cutting-edge classical string ensemble, Collectif9, has been gathering steam since its 2011 debut. Known for energized innovative arrangements of a classical repertoire, Collectif9 employs lights, staging and amplification more commonly seen with rock acts. The ensemble combines the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble for a unique experience.
The musicians and friends met as students at Université de Montréal and McGill University. They wanted to create something different, yet complementary to traditional representations of classical music — more relatable to pop culture. Collectif9 looks for ways to break the stigma of inapproachability, searches for new ways of expression within the classical medium and attempts to foster communication and collaboration between artists and within their community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.