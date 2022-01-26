Tickets available for 'A Bright New Boise'

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s next production of the 2021-2022 season: “A Bright New Boise.” Performances will take place Feb. 23-26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 195 River Vista Place. All tickets are $10 general admission. Tickets and are available at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts or by calling 208-734-2787.
In the bleak, corporate break room of a craft store in Idaho, someone is summoning The Rapture. Will, who has fled his rural hometown after a scandal at his evangelical church, comes to the Hobby Lobby, not only for employment, but also to rekindle a relationship with Alex, his brooding teenage son, whom he gave up for adoption several years ago. Alex works there along with Leroy, his adopted brother and protector, and Anna, a hapless young woman who reads bland fiction but hopes for dramatic endings. As their manager, foul-mouthed Pauline, tries ceaselessly to find order (and profit) in the chaos of small business, these lost souls of the Hobby Lobby confront an unyielding world through the beige-tinted impossibility of modern faith. Samuel D. Hunter’s “A Bright New Boise” is an earnest comedy about the meager profits of modern faith.
People are also reading…
Follow up performances to the CSI Theater Department season include “The Addams Family – A New Musical” in partnership with The Dilettante Group of the Magic Valley (March 3-5), and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged” (April 27-30).