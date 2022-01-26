Tickets available for 'A Bright New Boise'

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s next production of the 2021-2022 season: “A Bright New Boise.” Performances will take place Feb. 23-26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 195 River Vista Place. All tickets are $10 general admission. Tickets and are available at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts or by calling 208-734-2787.

In the bleak, corporate break room of a craft store in Idaho, someone is summoning The Rapture. Will, who has fled his rural hometown after a scandal at his evangelical church, comes to the Hobby Lobby, not only for employment, but also to rekindle a relationship with Alex, his brooding teenage son, whom he gave up for adoption several years ago. Alex works there along with Leroy, his adopted brother and protector, and Anna, a hapless young woman who reads bland fiction but hopes for dramatic endings. As their manager, foul-mouthed Pauline, tries ceaselessly to find order (and profit) in the chaos of small business, these lost souls of the Hobby Lobby confront an unyielding world through the beige-tinted impossibility of modern faith. Samuel D. Hunter’s “A Bright New Boise” is an earnest comedy about the meager profits of modern faith.