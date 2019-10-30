TWIN FALLS — Enhance your holiday season by attending a timeless classic, “The Nutcracker” — an annual tradition for families around the world.
The Eugene Ballet Company performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
This performance also features the talents of 50 local children in such clever disguises as baby mice, angels and flowers. With its imaginative story line, colorful sets, dazzling costumes and magical dancing, Tchaikovsky’s play is a Christmas treat not to be missed. Follow the dancers as they shed the confines of the theater and bring “The Nutcracker” to life in Twin Falls.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students and children. To obtain tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Box Office.
