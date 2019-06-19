{{featured_button_text}}
Sun Valley on Ice

Tickets for Sun Valley on Ice are on sale Monday.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY RESORT

SUN VALLEY — Olympians and national champions are among the star-studded line-up of performers headlining the 2019 Sun Valley on Ice shows. Many of the best figure skaters in the world, along with the talented Sun Valley cast, are returning for another season at the iconic outdoor ice rink. It kicks off July 4 and takes place most Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

Buffet and general admission tickets are on sale at the Sun Valley Guest Information Center or at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.

2019 Sun Valley on Ice schedule:

  • July 4 — U.S. National Champions Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley
  • July 20 — 2019 U.S. National Champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue
  • July 27 — Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. National Champion Jason Brown
  • Aug. 3 — Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. National Champion Ashley Wagner
  • Aug. 10 — 2019 World Champion and U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen
  • Aug. 24 — Four-time U.S. National Champion Jeremy Abbott
  • Aug. 31 — 2019 U.S. National Champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc

To see videos of the skaters, go to sinclairoil.app.box.com/s/x0sfftzyy5wtwptbe0rfdb4tc4k5fodx.

For more information, call 208-622-2135 or email recreation@sunvalley.com or go to sunvalley.com/things-to-do/ice-shows.

