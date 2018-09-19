HAGERMAN — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1074 E. 2350 S., Hagerman.
Admission is $6 adults, $5 seniors, $3 children five-12 years old, and free for children under five.
The festival will offer live music from around the region, artist booths with uniquely created work, a variety of food and beverages, canoe rides, wagon rides, an information station with representatives from several local nonprofit organizations and a kids corner.
Saturday musical line-up:
- 12 to 1 p.m. — Mosaic Jazz
- 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. — The Storytellers
- 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Fort Harrison
- 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — festival headliner Alturas
- 5 to 6 p.m. — Barton & Bollar
Sunday musical line-up:
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Sons of Thunder Mountain
- 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Wilson Fairchild Electrified
- 3 to 4 p.m. — Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts
- 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. — festival headliner Emily Stanton Band
For directions or more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to thousandspringsfestival.org
This fall favorite is sponsored by Idaho Power, Southern Idaho Tourism, KMVT, the Times-News, Lee Family Broadcasting, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Farm Bureau Insurance — Neil Hazelbaker, Wills Toyota, D. L. Evans Bank, Rangen Commodities, Kelley Bean Co., Soranco Bean Products, J.P. Wilson Co., Oasis Stop ‘N Go and the Blue Lakes Inn.
