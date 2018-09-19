Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Dozens of booths showcase artwork Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

HAGERMAN — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1074 E. 2350 S., Hagerman.

Admission is $6 adults, $5 seniors, $3 children five-12 years old, and free for children under five.

The festival will offer live music from around the region, artist booths with uniquely created work, a variety of food and beverages, canoe rides, wagon rides, an information station with representatives from several local nonprofit organizations and a kids corner.

Saturday musical line-up:

  • 12 to 1 p.m. — Mosaic Jazz
  • 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. — The Storytellers
  • 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Fort Harrison
  • 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — festival headliner Alturas
  • 5 to 6 p.m. — Barton & Bollar

Sunday musical line-up:

  • 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Sons of Thunder Mountain
  • 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Wilson Fairchild Electrified
  • 3 to 4 p.m. — Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts
  • 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. — festival headliner Emily Stanton Band

For directions or more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to thousandspringsfestival.org

This fall favorite is sponsored by Idaho Power, Southern Idaho Tourism, KMVT, the Times-News, Lee Family Broadcasting, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Farm Bureau Insurance — Neil Hazelbaker, Wills Toyota, D. L. Evans Bank, Rangen Commodities, Kelley Bean Co., Soranco Bean Products, J.P. Wilson Co., Oasis Stop ‘N Go and the Blue Lakes Inn.

