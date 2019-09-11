HAGERMAN — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park in the Hagerman Valley.
The festival offers full days of relaxation, beauty and entertainment. Visitors can spend a day listening to live music and trying food and beverages for all ages.
There will be live music from around the region, artist booths with uniquely created work, canoe rides, wagon rides, information stations with representatives from several local nonprofit organizations and a kids' corner.
Sponsors are Idaho Power, Southern Idaho Tourism, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Lee Family Broadcasting and Farm Bureau Insurance agent Neil Hazelbaker.
Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children younger than 5 years.
Save your cash for food and art and buy your tickets in advance at magicValleyArtsCouncil.org.
For directions or more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to thousandspringsfestival.org.
