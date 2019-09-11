{{featured_button_text}}
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts

Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts will take place Sept. 21 and 22.

 COURTESY OF THE MAGIC VALLEY ARTS COUNCIL

HAGERMAN — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park in the Hagerman Valley.

The festival offers full days of relaxation, beauty and entertainment. Visitors can spend a day listening to live music and trying food and beverages for all ages.

There will be live music from around the region, artist booths with uniquely created work, canoe rides, wagon rides, information stations with representatives from several local nonprofit organizations and a kids' corner. 

Sponsors are Idaho Power, Southern Idaho Tourism, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Lee Family Broadcasting and Farm Bureau Insurance agent Neil Hazelbaker.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children younger than 5 years.

Save your cash for food and art and buy your tickets in advance at magicValleyArtsCouncil.org.

For directions or more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to thousandspringsfestival.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments