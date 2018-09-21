HAGERMAN — Monica D’Angelo uses painting as a chance to explore.
She moved to Idaho two years ago with her family. Together they explore their new home, and D’Angelo takes pictures that she later paints. To paint from the photos is to tap into the experience of what it took to get to that place.
Her oil paintings feature sunflower fields, canyons and hidden lakes. Each one has its own journey behind it.
“I love exploring the area,” D’Angelo said. “And I want to share that with people through my art.”
D’Angelo is one of the artists featured at this year’s Thousand Springs Festival.
The yearly festival returns Saturday and Sunday at Ritter Island, a section of Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
The festival is unlike any other. Nestled in the canyon surrounded by crystal clear water, it’s as much about enjoying the environment as it is enjoying everything offered.
“It’s the last of the days that you can soak up the sunshine,” said Melissa Crane, marketing director for the Magic Valley Arts Council. “And there is cool, unique art that you can afford. This is when I start my Christmas shopping.”
This year, more than 100 artists are participating, up from about 90 last year. Each booth offers something vastly different than the next.
“Our committee works hard on variety,” Crane said. “They work really hard on making sure that each artist brings something unique.”
Richard Morris deals in silver jewelry and stones in Idaho. This is his 17th year in the festival. Morris said he has cut down the number of shows that he goes to but he always makes sure to attend Thousand Springs Festival.
Not only are the artists varied, but they produce high-quality work. That’s what keeps Judy Brando coming year after year.
Brando is a Spring Creek, Nev., artist who makes traditional crafts, like sock monkeys or Raggedy Ann, but her specialty is in rug making. This year, Brando will be selling the biggest product she’s ever made: a 6-by-8 rug.
“I lost my mind for a while and decided I would do it,” Brando said. “I just wanted to try and see if I could make it.”
Perrine Man Press started in November, and this is the husband and wife team’s first Thousand Springs Festival. The two said they are honored to be a part of the event. Kendra Paulson, the designer of the apparel, said she and her husband used to talk about starting a T-shirt company. It took the birth of their son to follow up on that dream. The company will offer fall Perrine Man clothing at the festival.
Starting Perrine Man was frightening, said Corey Paulson, but people have shown a surprising amount of support for the couple’s business venture.
“Being a part of shows like this are huge for us,” Paulson said. “They are a huge heartbeat for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.