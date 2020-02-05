BOISE — If you’re a fan of country music, there are lots of reasons to get excited about a Chris Stapleton concert at the Ford Idaho Center.
He’s won five Grammy Awards in the past five years — two in 2016 and three in 2018.
He sold out the Nampa venue last time he was in the Boise area — 9,000 tickets in 2018.
He’s also a soulful singer and a cool customer. How many other country acts get pop superstar Justin Timberlake to share a sip of “Tennessee Whiskey” with them at the CMAs?
A gifted singer and songwriter, Stapleton, 41, will headline Thursday, June 18, at the Idaho Center. His special guests will be a favorite of the critics, Margo Price, plus The Dirty Knobs, a 1960s-influenced rock band featuring guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers fame.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, for $49.75, $69.75 and $99.75 at ICTickets outlets and cttouringid.com.
Also on sale this week: Thomas Rhett is coming to the Ford Idaho Center — except outdoors in the amphitheater on Friday, July 24. Tickets range in price from $38.25 to $122.25, and went on sale Friday, also at ICTickets and cttouringid.com.
