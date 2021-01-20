This museum exhibit was made by kids

TWIN FALLS — Tiny aquatic creatures living in canals take the spotlight in the latest exhibit at the Herrett Center for Arts & Science.

The Crawdad Museum will be on display in the Herrett Center’s Friendship Hall through January. Admission to the museum is free.

And what makes this exhibit special is that it was made entirely by 5- and 6-year-olds.

The Crawdad Museum was created by College of Southern Idaho kindergarten students who started studying the freshwater crustaceans in September. It took about a month of brainstorming, collaborating and creating to create the display.

CSI Kindergarten Lab Facilitator Jodie Bridges said the students encountered the crawdads during their nature walks on campus. They were very curious and wanted to learn more about them.

“The children became researchers,” Bridges said in an email. “They became scientists, and artists, and writers. They wanted to share what they had learned, and that is where the idea of a crawdad museum came from.”

Being on the CSI campus opened up the possibility of showing off the kids’ work in a unique spot.