BOISE — Clear your calendar, indie-music fans.
The ninth annual Treefort Music Fest will invade downtown Boise from March 25-29, and this year’s event will be a record-setter.
A whopping 500 bands are slated to perform — more than ever. Plus, Treefort’s popular beer festival, Alefort, is getting tweaked to make it more inclusive and convenient.
After unveiling a first wave of 123 musical artists and a second wave of 170 more, Treefort popped the cork on another 280 today. This final announcement includes lots of Idaho bands, such as Grupo Adiktos from Idaho Falls, Tejano Outlaw from Nampa and Cienega de Zacapu from Jerome.
Touring national acts revealed in the third wave include headbangers Yob and DJing party hosts Fleetmac Wood. There also are international performers such as New Zealand act Yumi Zouma, London-based multi-instrumentalist Georgia and bluesy Australian singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking. There’s also El Agua De Mi Sir, which Treefort describes as “a collaboration between Latin folk artist Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba, the 200 students of Camas High School Choir who will perform together under the direction of Ethan Chessin, and arts education nonprofit Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington.”
Breaking down the 500 acts, there actually are fewer from Portland and Seattle than before and more from other states, says spokesperson Marisa Lovell. “Also more Canadian bands,” she said via email, “and the highest number of bands from Latin America. The most bands from other countries in general.”
It’s also worth noting that there are more Idaho bands from outside of Boise, she says, many of which are primarily Spanish-speaking.
The full list of artists can be viewed at treefortmusicfest.com.
Various forts at Treefort also have finalized their lineups — available at the Treefort website: “Foodfort announced two more tasting events” according to a media release, “Dragfort announced five days of programming including several all-ages events, Artfort announced more than 40 artists and events, and Filmfort announced two more feature films and several shorts to complete its lineup.”
When festivalgoers aren’t hanging at the main stage or catching bands in various clubs, many gravitate to Alefort. This year’s popular beer festival will feature a few changes. In addition to more than 80 beers poured throughout three days, Alefort will feature wine and cocktails for the first time. There also will be a Zero Proof Showcase with local, nonalcoholic beverages such as coffee, kombucha, adaptogenic cocktails and tea.
Also new this year? The Alefort Buzz Pass, which costs $100. Much like a Zipline pass at Treefort’s music events, it will allow you to “jump the line, tap into a secret menu, drink from an exclusive cup, and access private bathrooms within Alefort.” (A Zipline will let you do this at Alefort, too.) Alefort will stay open a bit later this year, too.
Five-day Treefort wristbands are available now for $210. Special-access Zipline versions are $385. Passes for festivalgoers under 21 are $125, and children 12 and under get in free. Fort-specific tickets also are available; prices vary.
