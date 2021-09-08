This fall, go 'Into the Woods' for adventure

With the leaves beginning to change and a subtle chill setting in, the Orpheum Theatre has been transformed into a fairytale land of princes, witches and magic beans. This whimsical change in scenery hosts the heartwarming stories of several familiar faces in the Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.”
Theater manager and director Jared Johnson has been with the Orpheum Theatre — which turns 100 years old this year — since he returned to Idaho to help renovate the historic building in 2014.
The theater has a rich history, first opening its doors as “The New Orpheum” in 1921, where it provided patrons with vaudeville acts, live music and photo plays — now known as movies. Since its debut show, the theater has undergone four major renovations: one in the 1950s, another in 1970s, a more recent one in 2014, and the final renovation beginning just last year.
The latest renovations included a complete overhaul of the lobby, concessions stand, ticketing area, balcony seating, restrooms, and dressing rooms while ticketing windows were made on the outside. Additionally, plans for a streetside marquee, awning, and vertical marquee are underway.
“The construction of this theater is not too far removed from the founding of Twin Falls,” Johnson said. “It is a nice window back into that mindset. It’s a part of our cultural heritage, which for most of America is still a pretty young cultural heritage, so I think that we should cling to whatever we can cling to on a regional basis.”
Not only does the building itself hold significant historical value, Johnson said, but the goings on within the theater are also meaningful to the community.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation in 2020, theaters across the country were forced to shutter their doors and actors went without work for months. The first musicals to reopen on Broadway in Manhattan have only just returned on Sept. 2.
Johnson said the pandemic highlighted the importance of community theater and in-person performances, quoting “Dead Poets Society” by N.H. Kleinbaum: “And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”
“I would add to that music and, in its very basic form, storytelling,” Johnson said. “The vast majority of the world — in some way, shape or form — has been denied a lot of that. We really do have a need to reach out and experience something, experience the stories as they are being told live.”
There is a connection between the audience and the storytellers during a live performance, he continued, that is necessary and unreplicable through a screen. Live performances, like this year’s “Into the Woods” production, allow people to explore what it is to be human outside of first-hand experience.
The show is split into two acts and separated by an intermission. The first act, Johnson said, is very much the fairytale portrayals of the familiar characters. Act two, however, takes a darker turn and mirrors the lessons within the Brothers Grimm retellings.
“It’s an intense musical,” Johnson said. “It does get dark at times, but this is a case of art really imitating life. There are moments in the show that are absolutely beautiful and may bring the staunchest of ranchers to tears.”
Originally produced on a California stage in 1968, “Into the Woods” made its Broadway debut only a year later. The lyrics and music were written by Stephen Sondheim based on a book by James Lapine, which follows a number of stories from childhood fairytales, including a baker and his wife, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cinderella.
Each of the characters is on their own journey: a couple trying desperately to have a child, a girl longing to attend the king’s festival, and a boy hoping his cow will produce some milk. While each of their wishes come true, patrons watch as each of the character’s actions affect others, including the likes of Little Red Ridinghood and Rapunzel.
“It’s not just dealing with the ‘ups’ but also dealing with the ‘downs’ of life, loss and the varying stages of life,” Johnson said. “Whether or not you’re a young person, a teenager, an adult or even a grandparent, there is something in here for everyone that will really speak to multiple generations.”
In an effort to keep patrons safe, this year’s production includes a little less than 50 people who are broken down into two casts: the Green cast and the Bean cast. While some roles are played by the same people in both casts, most roles are double casted.
Additionally, while the theater will not require audience members to wear masks, masks are strongly encouraged and patrons are asked to practice normal hygiene — including handwashing. Theater staff has also adapted its cleaning and sanitization methods to ensure the safety of the audience as well as the cast and crew.
In the short term, Johnson said he is also looking into modifying theater seating to accommodate social distancing.
“We are moving along just like everyone else is, keeping an ear to the ground about all of this and trying to make the best decisions as we move forward,” he said.
Tickets are available for shows each weekend until Sept. 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online or in person, starting at $17.50 for standard seating and topping off at $66.50 for box seats, which hold two people. Mezzanine seating is $23.50.