This fall, go 'Into the Woods' for adventure

The show is split into two acts and separated by an intermission. The first act, Johnson said, is very much the fairytale portrayals of the familiar characters. Act two, however, takes a darker turn and mirrors the lessons within the Brothers Grimm retellings.

“It’s an intense musical,” Johnson said. “It does get dark at times, but this is a case of art really imitating life. There are moments in the show that are absolutely beautiful and may bring the staunchest of ranchers to tears.”

Originally produced on a California stage in 1968, “Into the Woods” made its Broadway debut only a year later. The lyrics and music were written by Stephen Sondheim based on a book by James Lapine, which follows a number of stories from childhood fairytales, including a baker and his wife, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cinderella.

Each of the characters is on their own journey: a couple trying desperately to have a child, a girl longing to attend the king’s festival, and a boy hoping his cow will produce some milk. While each of their wishes come true, patrons watch as each of the character’s actions affect others, including the likes of Little Red Ridinghood and Rapunzel.