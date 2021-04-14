This country superstar wants Idaho to ‘gather again.’ He just announced arena concert.

BOISE — Country star Eric Church hasn’t performed an Idaho concert since 2018 — or a Boise show in four years.

But with light glimmering at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Church is ready to hit the road again soon. This fall.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has announced “The Gather Again Tour,” which is scheduled to hit 55 North American cities. The trek includes a Boise concert, but fans will have to be patient.

The show is more than a year away: Friday, April 29, 2022, at ExtraMile Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Members of the Church Choir fan club will be able to buy presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at EricChurch.com.

“Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to ‘gather again,’ for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up,” according to a press release, “with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.”