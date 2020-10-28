This club is still helping people improve their public speaking even without big meetings

TWIN FALLS — If you have ever wanted to improve your public speaking skills, now is a good time to join Toastmasters.

Because joining is as easy as logging onto your computer.

Toastmasters clubs around the world — including Twin Falls Toastmasters Club 149 — are holding online meetings because of COVID-19.

In September, Toastmasters held its international conference (originally to be held in Paris) completely online. Toastmasters International has 364,000 members in 16,200 clubs in 145 countries.

Twin Falls’ club has 15 members and celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

Why join? Club members say the benefits include improving your public speaking, communication skills and building leadership skills.

It is also a good way to connect with others, even at a distance.

“Our Toastmasters meetings have been the highlight of my week for over 25 years,” club secretary Donna Erickson said in an email. “I love the stimulation, positive atmosphere and camaraderie. We have become good friends, and we enjoy mentoring our new members so they can achieve their goals.”

Club members say there are pros and cons to virtual meetings.