FILER — In 102 years you might think the Twin Falls County Fair would run out of ideas to keep the fair exciting and new.
But Fair Manager John Pitz said the fair staff is always reaching out to find new entertainment and new features to offer the best experience to fairgoers.
This year is the first year that the fair has used online ticketing and QR codes to avoid ticketing lines.
The Twin Falls County Fair starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.
Here are seven things to check out while at the fair:
Petting Zoo
Freckles Farms Petting Zoo is new to the fair this year. There are new turkey races in the carnival Kiddie Land that happen throughout the day. Kiddie Land is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
“I’m really excited for those turkey races,” Pitz said. “I’m curious what makes a turkey run.”
Jeremy the Balloon Guy
In the Agricultural Pavilion, Jeremy the Balloon Guy will be constructing a new balloon marvel. In 2015, Jeremy broke the record for world’s largest balloon sculpture. He will be working on his project throughout the fair, stop by to see his progress.
Fido 500
Fido 500 will return this year. It’s a race between tiny canines weighing between 3.5 and 19.5 pounds.
The Fido 500 will reach out to the local shelter and have dogs participate as a way to showcase local dogs that are available for adoption, said Nancy Pitz, the marketing director with the Twin Falls County Fair.
Michael Mezmer, hypnotist
Hypnotist Michael Mezmer has performed at the Twin Falls County Fair every other year for 10 years. In that time he continues to hone his craft. This year he will be premiering his Danger Magik act.
Danger Magik is a combination of hypnotism and dangerous stunts. Mezmer puts his hand in a wolf trap, breaks an arrow on his neck and other daring acts.
“I want to offer a magic that you can’t see at any other fair,” Mezmer said.
Dirt bike show
Octane Addictions Freestyle Show, a high flying dirt bike show, is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $15 and include general fair admission. Tyler Johnson, owner of Octane Addictions, said that X-Game starts like Nate Adams, Brett Turcotte and more will be performing.
The Rodeo
The Magic Valley Stampede/Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Special events are stock saddle bronco riding and mutton busting. Thursday and Friday’s tickets are $15 for reserved seats and $12 for general admission. Saturday’s tickets are $18 for reserved seating and $15 for general admission. All rodeo tickets include admission to the fair.
Old Dominion
Country band Old Dominion will play at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 2 at the Shouse Arena. Their hits include “Snapback” and “Hotel Key.” You can see them for $27 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating. Concert tickets include admission to the fair.
Geoff Sprung, the bassist with Old Dominion, said fairs are the bands chance to win new listeners over.
The Carnival
The Mighty Thomas Carnival returns. It opens Wednesday through Friday at 3 p.m. and at noon Saturday through Monday. All the classic rides are returning. Carnival president John Hanschen said that there are close to 30 rides featured.
There will be two new rides: Star Tower and Blackout. Blackout is an intense ride unlike anything else offered. Blackout is not included with a ride wristband. Star Tower is a 35-foot chair spin.
“It’s more about the gentle motion and tremendous view of the fair,” Hanschen said.
