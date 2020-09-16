These cowboys are musicians and poets. Watch them perform this weekend in Shoshone

The High Country Cowboys were awarded Music Group of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and Best Album of the Year by the Pro Cowboy Country Association. Lead singer Marty Kosel was awarded Yodeler of the Year in 2017 and Male Vocalist of the Year 2018.

In 2005, Flemons co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Albums in 2010 and were nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012. Flemons is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones.

Hedges hosts a podcast, “Cowboy Crossroads,” which features in-depth interviews with fellow musicians and poets. He has performed many times with folk legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and is a regular to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering held in Elko, Nevada.

“Committee members have been working hard all year to bring a quality western music and poetry event to southern Idaho and it should be a great show,” says a press release from Lost N Lava.

Each night will have a pre-show starting at 6:15 p.m. and with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

The event usually draws about 500 people over the two days to Shoshone.