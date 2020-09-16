These cowboys are musicians and poets. Watch them perform this weekend in Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Western music and cowboy poetry are center stage at the 11th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering in Shoshone.
This year’s event on Friday and Saturday will feature several new performers to Lost N Lava such as Grammy-award winner Dom Flemons; The High Country Cowboys from Columbus, Montana; Andy Hedges from Lubbock, Texas; Corey James Grubb from Mountain Home; Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear from Boise and A.K. Moss from Canyon City, Oregon.
“This event is important to the community as it brings people from all over the Western United States but also it is important to the community because this year part of the proceeds from the event goes to the Shoshone School music program,” said organizer Payson Reese.
Lost N Lava will be held at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds. Day shows will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday. All day shows are free to the public.
Evening concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night with a pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. inside the Community Center.
The High Country Cowboys will headline Friday night’s concert, which will also feature the Panhandle Cowboys and A.K. Moss. Saturday night will feature Dom Flemons, Andy Hedges and will also have Tony Argento and Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear.
The High Country Cowboys were awarded Music Group of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and Best Album of the Year by the Pro Cowboy Country Association. Lead singer Marty Kosel was awarded Yodeler of the Year in 2017 and Male Vocalist of the Year 2018.
In 2005, Flemons co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Albums in 2010 and were nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012. Flemons is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones.
Hedges hosts a podcast, “Cowboy Crossroads,” which features in-depth interviews with fellow musicians and poets. He has performed many times with folk legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and is a regular to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering held in Elko, Nevada.
“Committee members have been working hard all year to bring a quality western music and poetry event to southern Idaho and it should be a great show,” says a press release from Lost N Lava.
Each night will have a pre-show starting at 6:15 p.m. and with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The event usually draws about 500 people over the two days to Shoshone.
“There was a slight concern at the beginning in March but because our volunteers, entertainers and our sponsors have all stepped up to make sure this year’s event can continue,” Reese said. “The organization has developed an extensive safety plan for the weekend event.”
In addition to music, there will also be vendors, mountain man displays, black powder shooting and vintage vehicle displays.
“People should check out Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering because it is an incredibly unique one of a kind music event to the area,” Reese said.
