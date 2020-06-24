The yellow flags return: Art & Soul returns a little late, but with more artwork to enjoy

TWIN FALLS
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley returns for its 10th event bringing art to the community despite being postponed earlier this year.
This year’s event begins Friday and ends July 11. There will be a kickoff celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. This event is an opportunity for people to register early for voting and purchase the limited-edition Art & Soul souvenir programs.
Art & Soul was postponed in March because of COVID-19, but marketing and sales director Melissa Crane said committee members were dedicated to making sure the event would go on. People are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks in public. People are also encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well, according to an Art & Soul press release.
And moving the event a few months allowed for 10 more artists to participate who were not yet finished with their entry or had missed the original deadline.
Nearly 300 artists this year represent 39 Idaho cities and 11 states. There are also two international artists — from England and South Africa. More than 75 student artists will be featured in the youth contest.
“Showcasing artists from so many locations allows us to see a diversity in perspectives while uniting us through a multitude of mediums,” Crane said. “When we come together as artists, supporters or observers, we are linked together in a unique way. Now more than ever, I am grateful to be able to unify thousands of people through art.”
Want to see all the artwork? Look for the yellow flags with a red heart on it around town. These flags pinpoint the 98 venue locations serving as a temporary galleries for art in the competition.
“You just don’t realize how much you love art until it’s gone,” Crane said. “Every year we hear from the public how much they have enjoyed the work displayed during Art & Soul and how much they miss seeing it displayed. The works on display in such a grand way will surely feed your soul.”
There is no charge to enjoy this event and your votes help decide the winners of $43,000 in prize money. Voters can select their favorite 16 artists in the main contest and/or favorite four students in the youth contest.
Many artists also enter to win in the professionally judged competition in either two-dimensions or three-dimensional work. This year’s professional judges are Daniel and Kara Hidalgo and Ian Curry.
Daniel and Kara Hidalgo are the founders and directors of Idaho Art Lab, a visual arts center in St. Anthony. Ian Curry is the technical director of media and a communication arts lecturer at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.
This year marks the eighth year sculptor Jacob Novinger has entered Art & Soul. Novinger has won the competition twice.
On Friday, he installed his sculpture “Salvador The Dali Llama” in front of TitleFact in downtown Twin Falls. The colorful sculpture is made from found materials including a VW hubcap and car and tractor parts. It’s made of steel, stainless steel, aluminum, chrome and bronze.
Novinger said he likes Art & Soul because it brings the arts to the community by showcasing artwork at non-traditional art venues.
“It gives artists a platform to share their talent with the community,” he said. “And it’s also a great way to meet and mingle with people all across the board.”
Judy VanDellen of Sun City, Arizona, has participated in Art & Soul for three years. Her entry is called “The Hunter” and is a graphite pencil drawing of a mountain lion attacking an elk, which will be on display at D.L. Evans Bank’s Blue Lakes Branch.
“My passion is animals. I like wild animals,” she said. “The thing I like about Twin Falls is it’s very community-oriented. They are very friendly and welcoming. Any of the stores I went into, you really felt like part of the community.”
VanDellen and her husband have traveled to attend the art competition every year she’s entered.
“Art is in the eye of the beholder,” VanDellen said. “You are touching the community. Your art is touching the community. It’s not about winning, it’s doing something the community will appreciate.”
