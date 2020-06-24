The yellow flags return: Art & Soul returns a little late, but with more artwork to enjoy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS

Art & Soul of the Magic Valley returns for its 10th event bringing art to the community despite being postponed earlier this year.

This year’s event begins Friday and ends July 11. There will be a kickoff celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. This event is an opportunity for people to register early for voting and purchase the limited-edition Art & Soul souvenir programs.

Art & Soul was postponed in March because of COVID-19, but marketing and sales director Melissa Crane said committee members were dedicated to making sure the event would go on. People are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks in public. People are also encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well, according to an Art & Soul press release.

And moving the event a few months allowed for 10 more artists to participate who were not yet finished with their entry or had missed the original deadline.

Nearly 300 artists this year represent 39 Idaho cities and 11 states. There are also two international artists — from England and South Africa. More than 75 student artists will be featured in the youth contest.