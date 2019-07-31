TWIN FALLS — Eating ice cream for work is a tough job, but someone has to do it.
On Saturday, 20 local businesses participated in the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ Ninth Annual Ice Cream Funday. Each business concocted a unique combination of flavors and submitted it to Cloverleaf Creamery. The creamery then created the cartons of ice cream for attendees to sample the entries and vote for the best ice cream, best name, and, for the first time, the best-decorated booth.
The best name was awarded to 3 Star Productions/Neffinskarts “Game of Cones.”
Best-decorated booth was given to Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor’s Pikachu themed stand titled “Peek-A-Chew.”
And everyone can give St. Luke’s “Very Berry Couliscious” a try all throughout August at Cloverleaf Creamery since it was chosen as the best ice cream flavor.
I attended the Ice Cream Funday and ate every flavor to give my thoughts on some of my personal favorites.
Pyro Pineapple
Family Health Services had arguably one of the more controversial flavors at the event. The ice cream was pineapple with a spicy twist.
I liked it, although I may be biased because I enjoy pineapples and spice. Part of the charm of the Ice Cream Funday is the chance to try daring flavors and experiment outside of flavors like vanilla and chocolate.
Now, could I eat an entire canister of this flavor by myself? Probably not. I thought that the sample size given at the event was the right size for an exciting and bizarre flavor that was worth trying.
Black & White & Read All Over
OK, now I know what you are thinking “Bowen, isn’t that the Times-News flavor? Don’t you work for the Times-News?” The answer to both is yes, but hear me out.
The ice cream flavor that the Times-News offered was a raspberry and cheesecake ice cream with coconut, chocolate chips and a swirl of fudge. I didn’t have a hand in making it, but I wish I had. Personally I thought it was delicious. If you have cheesecake flavoring in just about anything I am bound to like it.
Very Berry Couliscious
It would be remiss of me to not mention the winning flavor.
St. Luke’s Twin Falls combined all sorts of berries to get this sweet flavor that is comparable to a sherbert.
Since it is the winning flavor, anyone who didn’t have a chance to visit the Rotary Club’s Ice Cream Funday can get it throughout August at Cloverleaf Creamery.
