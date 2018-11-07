KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Winter Performing Arts Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley. The War and Treaty — an up-and-coming R&B band led by husband and wife Michael and Tanya Trotter — will perform the concert. The concert is presented in conjunction with the center’s BIG IDEA project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.”
“The War and Treaty have been skyrocketing into the spotlight in the last year. They’ve started to hit it big with performances on big stages like AmericanaFest, where Rolling Stone named them one of the ‘20 Best Things We Saw,’” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement. “The War and Treaty played Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this summer. They just played Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco and will be playing New Year’s Eve at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This fall marks their first headlining tour. With their unique mix of blues, R&B, rock and soul, quiet ballads and out-of-your-chair shouting worthy of a gospel revival, we’ve never seen a band like this in Sun Valley.”
Michael and Tanya Trotter took distinctly different paths to becoming The War and Treaty. After winning a talent show when she was 13, Tanya knew singing would be her life. Michael’s music career began later on, when he was serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in one of Saddam Hussein’s partially destroyed palaces. There, he had access to a piano that had somehow emerged unscathed among the ruins, and he was encouraged to pursue music by a captain who heard him play and sing. When that same captain was killed in the line of duty, Michael sat down to write for the first time. Other officers noticed the tribute and gave Michael a new charge: write and perform songs for the fallen. So whenever a brother- or sister-in-arms died, Michael spoke with their buddies, uncovered the story and penned a song for the memorial.
Now, as The War and Treaty, the Trotters deliver live shows and records — like their new album, “Healing Tide” — that make the hair on the backs of necks stand up.
“Not only are The War and Treaty going to bring down the Sun Valley Opera House,” stated Bretall, “they’ll be doing an all-school performance at Wood River Middle School as a part of the center’s commitment to bringing every performer of the concert series into our local schools. I’m thrilled to get this band in front of over 700 middle school students. Their positive message and incredible energy will knock the kids’ socks off.”
Tickets are: $35 regular seating/$60 premium for SVCA members, $45 regular seating/$70 premium for non-members and $17.50 regular seating/$30 premium for students 18 and younger. Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticket fees.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
