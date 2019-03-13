TWIN FALLS —
St. Patrick’s Day comes early this year with festivities occurring Saturday.
Don’t miss out on all of the fun this St. Patrick’s Day weekend:
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon Saturday in downtown Twin Falls. The parade will feature green trucks, Harley Davidson and lots of green people, Bev O’Connor, the owner of O’Dunken’s, said.
The family-friendly parade starts on Main Avenue near Murtaugh Street East and ends at Castleford Street West.
A party will follow the parade at O’Dunken’s. Corned beef and cabbage will be served until it’s gone, along with green beer and brats. The festive food and drinks will be served Saturday and Sunday.
Comedy night
Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center will host its “Saint Nick’s Comedy Night” for a fourth year. The comedy show is performed by DJ host Dr. Nick Redbone. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10, day of show tickets are $15. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. The show is 21 and up.
Beer, food and music
Start your St. Paddy’s Day off right at Yellow Brick Cafe for brunch party. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the party kicks off with Eric May playing music at 11 a.m. Green beer, green mimosas and, of course, green eggs and ham.
Jakers Bar and Grill will have its St. Paddy’s Day buffet with corned beef, shepherd’s pie and cornbread galore. Adults are $21.95 and a children’s meal is $8.95.
Fun run and walk
Earn your celebratory beers at the 29th annual fun run and walk at Malad Gorge State Park near Hagerman. The festivities start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Register at hagermanvalleychamber.com.
Registration includes a commemorative long-sleeved T-shirt, participation memento, a celebratory lunch and drinks. Early registration is over but late and same-day registration is $40 per runner or $35 per runner in a team of four or more for the 5½ mile run and $35 per entry or $30 for a team of four or more for the 3½ mile run or walk. Awards will be presented to the top three overall finishers and the top three finishers in each age group for each event.
A post-race lunch will include Clear Springs trout that’s free for race participants and $5 per plate for non-race participants.
