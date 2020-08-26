The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo promises fun, despite the pandemic

Fairgoers wait in line to ride the Zipper on Aug. 29, 2018, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. Three days of carnival rides have been added to the pre-fair schedule.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Jeanine Helsley plays The Dozer on Aug. 29, 2018, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. In The Dozer, players insert coins to try and push prizes off the game shelf.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Rodeo clown Jeff Garner also known as Slim Garner waves to the crowd during the Magic Valley Stampede Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
A young Jerome County Rodeo queen takes a lap around the arena during the Magic Valley Stampede on Aug. 28, 2014, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Richmond Champion tries to hang on during his Bareback Bronc Ride on Aug. 30, 2018, during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. Champion tied for second place with a final score of 84 points.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Fairgoers enjoy the rides Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
FILER — With the pandemic lingering in the U.S., the fair and rodeo scene this summer has so far been unpredictable. But organizers of the Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede plan to please Magic Valley residents with this year’s lineup.
Fair-goers will notice numerous changes at the century-old fairground this year as extra sanitation measures and preparations for social distancing are implemented.
“The health and safety of the community is and always will be the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” reads this year’s handbook.
Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds. Common areas will be disinfected frequently. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
“We have planned a clean and safe fun-filled week through quality entertainment, a great carnival, numerous animal and vendor exhibits, plus many more activities for the community to participate in,” general manager John Pitz says in the handbook.
The fair, which usually runs six days and ends on Labor Day, will include three additional days of carnival fun before the official fair starts on Sept. 2. The pre-fair carnival days are Aug 28, 29 and 30. No fair admission will be charged on those days.
This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Grow.” Fair gates open at 7 a.m. on Sept. 2.
The Magic Valley Stampede will expand to four days of man-against-beast action, beginning at 7:30 on Sept. 3, 4, 5 and 6. The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo is one of the top 60 PRCA rodeos in the U.S. as part of the 2020 PRCA Prorodeo Tour.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival will once again provide exciting rides for thrill-seekers — and safe rides for the kiddos — plus plenty of games with chances to win prizes.
Free entertainment abounds, including several magic shows and a hypnotist and a petting zoo. EllieMae Millenkamp, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Jerome, will make a special appearance on the free stage at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.
Don’t forget to check out the livestock barns.
“The Twin Falls County Fair exists to strengthen the Magic Valley and Idaho and bring people together,” Pitz said. “We are dedicated to being part of our collective well-being and look forward to our annual celebration.”
