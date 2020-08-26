The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo promises fun, despite the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — With the pandemic lingering in the U.S., the fair and rodeo scene this summer has so far been unpredictable. But organizers of the Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede plan to please Magic Valley residents with this year’s lineup.

Fair-goers will notice numerous changes at the century-old fairground this year as extra sanitation measures and preparations for social distancing are implemented.

“The health and safety of the community is and always will be the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” reads this year’s handbook.

Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds. Common areas will be disinfected frequently. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

“We have planned a clean and safe fun-filled week through quality entertainment, a great carnival, numerous animal and vendor exhibits, plus many more activities for the community to participate in,” general manager John Pitz says in the handbook.

The fair, which usually runs six days and ends on Labor Day, will include three additional days of carnival fun before the official fair starts on Sept. 2. The pre-fair carnival days are Aug 28, 29 and 30. No fair admission will be charged on those days.