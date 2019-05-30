TWIN FALLS — For 35 years Tony Barnes has been on the committee that puts together Twin Falls Western Days.
Half a dozen volunteers organize the event every year. It’s tiring work but someone has to do it.
“We want to bring a little bit of everything for everyone,” Barnes said. “We love putting this together. We’re all pooped.”
The 37th annual Twin Falls Western Days starts Friday and goes through Sunday at Twin Falls City Park. The festival draws about 50,000 people each year.
Barnes, chairman of Western Days, said there will be 45 commercial vendors, 20 food vendors, Koto Brewing Company is hosting the beer garden and a new carnival. This year’s Western Days features all of the things people love about the event and have come to love, plus more.
Western Days boasts a large amount of talent. It has musicians from the Magic Valley and from all over the country.
Lynette Neibaur, the parade director, said this year’s parade has about 130 entries. The parade begins at Falls Avenue and goes down Blue Lakes Boulevard to Shoshone Street at Second Avenue South.
“This is the largest event in Twin Falls,” Neibaur said.
Each year the Western Days committee decides a theme for the festivities. This year they decided on “Western Days, Summer Nights.” This is the first year where prize money will be given to the three best floats. A panel of judges will grade participants on enthusiasm, matching the theme and crowd participation, Neibaur said.
The committee pushed for a larger social media presence overseen by Albert Astorga. Tickets for the carnival can be purchased online for $20 at twinfallswesterndays.com. Astorga encourages people to use the hashtag “#twinfallswesterndays” to spread the word.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” he said. “Social media can reach much more people. It’s an all day, every day adventure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.