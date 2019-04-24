{{featured_button_text}}
'The Tempest'

See 'The Tempest' at CSI May 1 through 4.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department will present “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. May 1 through 4 and at 2 p.m. May 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.

On a distant island, a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, nor ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will.

When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him. Creating a vast magical storm, he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on shore. When they wake, they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students and free for CSI students — available at csi.edu/calendar/2019/05/thetempest.aspx.

