KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Winter Performing Arts Series presents the Sweet Remains, an American indie folk-rock band, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S, Ketchum.
Celebrating 10 years together, four studio releases and more than 30 million Spotify plays in 2018, the Sweet Remains is an unusual band on today’s music scene. Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand all contribute to both the writing and the three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound.
Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies that distinguish them and harken back to supergroups of the 1960s and 1970s like Crosby, Stills and Nash, the Eagles and Simon & Garfunkel.
Tickets are $35 for SVCA members regular seating and $60 premium seating, $45 for non-members regular and $70 premium and for students 18 and younger $17.50 regular and $30 premium. Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticket fees.
All seats are reserved. For tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org" target="_blank">sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
As part of SVCA’s continuing commitment to enhancing arts education for local students, all the performers in the Winter Performing Arts Series will work in local schools as part of the center’s Professional Artist Residency Program.
Next up in the series is the ever-popular International Guitar Night on Feb. 12. For more information, go to sunvalleycenter.org.
