KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Tour de Force, from July 25 to 27, will be a weekend of epic proportions.
Whether you join the leisurely Huckleberry Drive over Galena Pass or cruise into the Sun Valley Tour de Force Car Show, you’ll have the time of your life. The weekend will be filled with exciting opportunities to see some of the finest cars the world has ever seen and to participate in the thrill of high speeds. Saturday’s unique high-speed runs will offer drivers the chance to give their cars the ultimate test with no speed limit on a public road.
“The event was truly amazing,” Perry Stern, editor of AutoNXT.net, said in a statement. “I’ve driven all sorts of vehicles all over the world but have never gotten to experience a top speed run like the one at Tour de Force.”
The Tour de Force schedule is as follows:
July 25
- Huckleberry Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — A group of drivers will venture on a scenic drive over Galena Pass to Smiley Creek on Idaho 75 North. Participants will view some of Idaho’s most beautiful landscapes full of wildflower fields against a backdrop of the Sawtooth Mountains. Drivers can look forward to the famous huckleberry-milkshake-and-ice-cream pit stop along the way.
- Special invitation Ride & Drive program(s)
- Sponsor-hosted activities
July 26
- High-speed drivers technical inspection at the Sun Valley Auto Club — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The technical inspection is mandatory for all participant drivers. Sponsored by Sun Valley Auto Club, it will be a great social opportunity for all drivers, sponsors, crew, mechanics and media. This event has become an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Tour de Force.
- Sun Valley Tour de Force Car Show in downtown Ketchum — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — The car show, with about 200 cars, is a free event for locals and spectators. Folks can visit vendors and sponsors and enjoy music, refreshments and commentary from Peter Bush, veteran radio personality. Participants of the high-speed runs as well as local car owners are welcome to participate.
July 27
- High speed runs on Idaho 75 North, Phantom Hill — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The event will offer owners of super cars, exotics and vintage automobiles the rare opportunity to drive their vehicles on a stretch of a state highway with no speed limit.
- Cars & Comedy benefiting Idaho BaseCamp — 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — The weekend will come to a close amongst new friends. Guests will enjoy Idaho-inspired cocktails and dinner at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. A live auction will offer great opportunities to support Idaho BaseCamp as you take home unique items. Evening entertainment will be by legendary stand-up comedians Dwight Slade and Kermet Apio.
