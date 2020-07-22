The show must go on: Twin Falls Municipal Band plays shorter season amid coronavirus pandemic
The show must go on: Twin Falls Municipal Band plays shorter season amid coronavirus pandemic

Miriam Powell, 4, looks over chalk art while the Twin Falls City Band plays Thursday night, July 16, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Not even a pandemic could silence Thursday night tradition in Twin Falls City Park.

The Twin Falls Municipal Band returned for its 115th season on July 2. The remaining concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. July 23, 30 and Aug. 6. There will also be a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on the canyon rim at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts. All concerts are free and open to the public.

This year’s season was delayed for about a month because of COVID-19. Instead of 10 weeks of concerts, this season features six weeks.

Ted Hadley said this is the first time the band season has ever started this late into the summer. Hadley was a longtime music director of the group, but now he does publicity and plays French horn or percussion.

“The worst we ever had to do was cancel one concert because of rain and three or four it rained after we started,” he said.

Musical director Elizabeth Thomsen, is in her third year leading the Twin Falls Municipal Band. She first joined the band in 2009 as a trombone player.

“I love conducting and music and interacting with other people and seeing how happy it makes people,” Thomsen said. “We have a rich tradition here in Twin Falls.”

Thomsen said playing in the park is the perfect venue for live music because both musicians and concertgoers can easily distance themselves from one another. Audience sizes have been pretty similar to past seasons, though she said people are more dispersed throughout the park.

“It’s one of the few normal things in these unusual times,” Thomsen said. “It’s important for people to have that outlet and the Twin Falls Municipal Band gives them that opportunity.”

Several band members have opted for leave of absence from this year’s concert season because of COVID-19 concerns. Typically, band members have to attend a minimum of six concerts to maintain their membership, but that requirement has been waived.

“We don’t want anyone to feel forced to play,” Thomsen said. “It’s everyone’s choice.”

And the band will play on. Every Thursday until Aug. 6.

“It’s great to hear live music,” Hadley said. “We don’t get to hear live music anymore.”

Municipal Band Schedule

Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

TASTE OF SUMMER

Star Spangled Banner

There’s Something About A Home Town Band

Beer Barrel Polka

The Peanut Vendor

Carousel

Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer

Concerto for Madison Avenue & Band

Clarinet Candy

Selections from Footloose

Cruisin’ Too

Beach Boys Sing-Along

God Bless America

Thursday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

“BANNED” MUSIC

Star Spangled Banner

Six Flags

American Civil War Fantasy

The Rakes of Mallow

Marching Down Broadway

The Mission

Bound for Glory

O Come, O come, Emmanuel

Disney at the Movies

America the Beautiful

Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Twin Falls Center for the Arts

BEST OF THE SUMMER

Star Spangled Banner

Program to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.

BEST OF THE SUMMER

Star Spangled Banner

Program to be announced

