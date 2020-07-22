The show must go on: Twin Falls Municipal Band plays shorter season amid coronavirus pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Not even a pandemic could silence Thursday night tradition in Twin Falls City Park.

The Twin Falls Municipal Band returned for its 115th season on July 2. The remaining concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. July 23, 30 and Aug. 6. There will also be a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on the canyon rim at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts. All concerts are free and open to the public.

This year’s season was delayed for about a month because of COVID-19. Instead of 10 weeks of concerts, this season features six weeks.

Ted Hadley said this is the first time the band season has ever started this late into the summer. Hadley was a longtime music director of the group, but now he does publicity and plays French horn or percussion.

“The worst we ever had to do was cancel one concert because of rain and three or four it rained after we started,” he said.

Musical director Elizabeth Thomsen, is in her third year leading the Twin Falls Municipal Band. She first joined the band in 2009 as a trombone player.

“I love conducting and music and interacting with other people and seeing how happy it makes people,” Thomsen said. “We have a rich tradition here in Twin Falls.”