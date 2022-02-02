The show must go on: Magic Valley theater productions offer escape from the winter doldrums

TWIN FALLS — Looking for something fun to do to get out of the winter weather? Look no further than to these upcoming theater productions that are being put on throughout the Magic Valley in the coming weeks.

Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls is a place that many residents have come to love and know for a classic theater experience, whether it’s for plays, musicals or watching old-time favorite movies.

The Orpheum has a couple of upcoming productions that the community can get excited about. It will host the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Bridges of Madison County” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 14 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 13.

Theater Manager Jared Johnson said the group wanted to take on a big project for the year.

“It’s a romantic tragedy, just a really powerful story,” Johnson said. “It checked all our boxes for what we wanted to do.”

The production is based on the best-selling novel and developed by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown and Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman. Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 state fair. When ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca’s life.

Tickets for “Bridges of Madison County” can be purchased at onthestage.tickets/show/the-orpheum-theatre/the-bridges-of-madison-county-41367.

Next is the groups annual production of “The Relationship Show,” an improvised romantic comedy, perfect for February and right after Valentine’s Day.

“It’s our eighth show in eight years,” Johnson said. “People just really seem to love it. It really just speaks for itself.”

“The Relationship Show” consists of six performers, including a musical improviser. The performers choose a lucky couple from the audience to tell their relationship story, and the performers then have to reenact it.

Tickets for “The Relationship Show” can be purchased at onthestage.tickets/show/the-orpheum-theatre/the-relationship-show-34771.

These are not the only productions being put on in the Magic Valley. Other groups are hard at work to give the community entertainment. Here is a listing of more upcoming productions throughout south-central Idaho.

“The True Story of Cinderella” is being performed for the first time in Idaho. It is a light-hearted musical, sung oratorio style, by composer Warren Martin, originally composed in 1955. It will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at 1631 Grandview Drive N, Twin Falls. The performance is free to the public for those 6-years-old and up.

“Sister Act the Musical” is being put on by the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Based on the 1992 movie “Sister Act,” the audience will come and be transported into the 1970s. “Sister Act will make you laugh, cry and want to dance the night away.”

Tickets are available at historicwilsontheatre.com/tickets-and-pricing.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be produced by the Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation at the King Fine Arts Center. Shows are being held on Feb. 23, 25, 26, 28, March 4 and 5. Each show will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Ticket prices are being offered at an early bird discount until Feb. 16. Tickets are available at kingfineartscenter.ticketleap.com/beauty-and-the-beast/dates.

“A Bright New Boise” is being performed Feb. 23-26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

In the bleak, corporate break room of a craft store in Idaho, someone is summoning The Rapture. Will, who has fled his rural hometown after a scandal at his evangelical church, comes to the Hobby Lobby, not only for employment, but also to rekindle a relationship with Alex, his brooding teenage son, whom he gave up for adoption several years ago.

Tickets available at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts or by calling 208-734-2787.

