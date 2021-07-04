'The people's festival': Thousands turn out for the 8th year of Gordy's Hwy. 30 Music Fest

TWIN FALLS — Although it may bear his name, the namesake for Gordy’s Hwy. 30 Music Fest says the event is about more than one person.

Promoter Gordy Schroeder said the festival, which completed its eighth run last week, is for everybody.

“Like I say, it’s the peoples’ festival,” Schroeder said. “The farmers were there, the ranchers, the welders, oil workers — the people who make the country go. Your front line, first responders. That’s who was there, which is America and we’re all about America.”

Schroeder held the first iteration of the festival in Fairfield in the mid-2000s to raise money for the Camas County School District. He organized a second show the following year and planned to do a third before the Great Recession hit.

A few years after the economy began to recover, Schroeder relaunched the festival in Filer at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds where it has taken place in late June every year since 2014.

The first year in Filer, attendees booked 14 camping spots, and more than a thousand people showed up. This year, the festival sold 700 camping spots, and Schroeder estimates more than 20,000 people filtered in and out of the fairgrounds over the four-day event, including attendees, bands, vendors and other workers.