'The people's festival': Thousands turn out for the 8th year of Gordy's Hwy. 30 Music Fest

TWIN FALLS — Although it may bear his name, the namesake for Gordy’s Hwy. 30 Music Fest says the event is about more than one person.
Promoter Gordy Schroeder said the festival, which completed its eighth run last week, is for everybody.
“Like I say, it’s the peoples’ festival,” Schroeder said. “The farmers were there, the ranchers, the welders, oil workers — the people who make the country go. Your front line, first responders. That’s who was there, which is America and we’re all about America.”
Schroeder held the first iteration of the festival in Fairfield in the mid-2000s to raise money for the Camas County School District. He organized a second show the following year and planned to do a third before the Great Recession hit.
A few years after the economy began to recover, Schroeder relaunched the festival in Filer at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds where it has taken place in late June every year since 2014.
The first year in Filer, attendees booked 14 camping spots, and more than a thousand people showed up. This year, the festival sold 700 camping spots, and Schroeder estimates more than 20,000 people filtered in and out of the fairgrounds over the four-day event, including attendees, bands, vendors and other workers.
As the festival has grown, its geographical reach has also expanded. This year, attendees were recorded as coming from every state in the country except for Delaware. Schroeder said people from outside of the country, including people from Germany and Canada, have also attended the event.
“We were dubbed this music fest in Filer, Idaho; almost like we were a joke,” Schroeder said of some of the skepticism he faced when first launching the event. “And I wear that as a badge of honor now. We’re on the map.”
Schroeder said part of what has made the festival successful is that it has remained a safe, family-friendly event where people can leave their lawn chairs in place for all four days without worrying about them being stolen.
“It’s their festival, they’ve all taken ownership in this,” Schroeder said.
The event attracts large names in country and rock music. This year Aaron Lewis, Night Ranger, Koe Wetzel and Hardy each headlined one of the four nights.
The festival’s growth has created additional revenue for the fairgrounds, which is then used for improvements. Fairgrounds manager John Pitz said the event brings in between $30,000 to $40,000 a year, which is a good chunk of the roughly $240,000 the fairgrounds makes annually on events outside of the county fair.
One of the more significant improvements happened last year with the construction of a new stage. The festival covered the materials needed, and fairgrounds employees built the structure, which is larger than the previous stage and includes additional features like a green room.
The festival has also helped market the fairgrounds as a venue for other events.
“If people have never been here, they are skeptical about what we can offer,” Pitz said. “With the music fest, they see what we can do and we end up booking more events maybe not directly related to the music fest, but people who attended the music fest.
Caitlin Holesinsky, who owns Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery with her husband, said their business has seen a boost since serving as a vendor in the event’s beer garden the past three years.
“People see your product in stores, they seek you out,” Holesinsky said. “They then want to come to your vineyard and see your facility and try all your other wines that you have. It’s a lot of work, but great exposure.”
As it has grown, the festival has remained an event for the community.
Schroeder said he gave away College of Southern Idaho scholarships to attendees while standing on stage this year. And if somebody wants to attend the event, but cannot afford the tickets, they can volunteer for a few hours to earn a 4-day pass.
“Me looking out and seeing people in the crowd beaming and happy; that’s my drug, that’s my riches,” Schroeder said. “If I pass tomorrow, I could die a happy man from what we built.”
