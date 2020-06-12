The pandemic canceled their antique truck shows. Now collectors from around the West are coming to Idaho.

Living History Day and American Truck Historical Society truck show

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 South 450 East, Jerome

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

10 a.m. Flag raising will be at followed by antique tractor parade.

Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers tractor-pulling contact until 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Fruit pie auction

All-day events include tours of historic buildings, butter churning, petting zoo, College of Southern Idaho reptile display, horse-drawn wagon rides, agriculture equipment displays, rug weaving and more.

Food available for purchase.

NOTE: Sanitation and hand-washing stations provided. Organizers ask that guests practice physical distancing.