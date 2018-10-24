KETCHUM — As part of the “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” project, the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will show “The Other Side of Everything” at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Running time will be one hour and 44 minutes.
A locked door inside a Belgrade, Serbia, apartment has kept one family separated from their past for over 70 years. As the filmmaker begins an intimate conversation with her mother, the political fault line running through their home reveals a house and a country haunted by history.
Director Mila Turajlic said in a statement, “I want to speak of my country from a very personal angle, and from a very precise point of departure — the place where I live. The more I stare at the locked doors that I have been faced with all my life, the more I realize how much about Serbia can be understood by talking about divided spaces. The plot of the film grows like a spiral: A personal investigation into divided space (unfolds) a family chronicle (which becomes) an account of turbulent times (that ends up portraying) a story of a country.
“While the story unfolds inside the apartment, the view from the windows lets us enter a Serbia rarely ever seen in the media. I have been filming from the windows for the past 10 years, creating an archive of dramatic and intimate moments taking place on the streets below.”
Tickets are: $10 SVCA members and $12 nonmembers — available by calling 208-726-9491 or at https://sunvalleycenter.org/performance-film/film.
