The Magic Valley Symphony is gearing up for their next concert. Their performance will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

French-born cellist Juliette Herlin will join the symphony in playing “Cello Concerto In B Minor” by Antonin Dvorak.

Along with their main concert on Friday, the symphony will hold its “fourth grade concert” at 6 p.m., Thursday. It’s a shortened version of the actual concert that they do every year for fourth graders around the Magic Valley.

According to the symphony’s director of development, Amy Toft, this is the biggest concert they have done for the kids.

Every time they have the kids concert, Toft will make her way to all of the schools to talk to the kids about it and hand out tickets for the kids as well as one for an accompanying adult.

“It’s like a tradition now,” Toft said. “It’s something the kids can look forward to when they get to the fourth grade.”

If there were kids that didn’t get a ticket, they can still show up early to the concert to get in, Toft said.

“I go to Bliss, Hagerman and all the little schools along the way,” Toft said.

“This is my favorite part of my job. It’s like a puzzle trying to figure out how to get to all of the schools.”

The reason fourth graders get special treatment is because they are still young enough to be excited about stuff but not old enough to be bratty, Toft said.

“The behavior is so much better than even the adult concert because kids aren’t on cell phones or anything.”

At this year’s fourth-grade concert, Juliette Herlin will perform for the kids and will hand out glow sticks so that the kids can learn to conduct from their seats.

After the concert, the kids get to go onto the stage to talk to the musicians, as well as take a close look at the instruments.

“The kids line up like our musicians are rock stars,” Toft said. “The musicians work hard and practice hard and don’t get paid. I hope that it makes them feel appreciated.”

To purchase tickets, visit mvsymphony.org/event-details/friday-february-24th-at-7-30-pm.